VALPARAISO — An investigation is underway into the death of a 6-month-old Portage Township girl found unresponsive in her bassinet at 1:16 a.m. Monday, according to Porter County Police.
Police were called to a home in the 600 North block of County Road 450 West, police said.
Life-saving measures were administered by the family and emergency responders at the scene and the child was transported to Porter Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The county sheriff’s department is investigating with the county coroner.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.