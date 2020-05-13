Ogden Dunes looks for ways to pay for seawall repairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OGDEN DUNES — As Lake Michigan’s waves relentlessly pound the town’s sea walls, emergency repairs have begun. Now the question is how the town can pay for all the work.

The town’s Beach Nourishment and Preservation Committee heard Wednesday night from financial adviser Karl Cender, president of Cender & Co., on ways to raise the money.

Several town residents have made donations for the work. That’s tax-deductible, Cender suggested, as long as the town issues a receipt that indicates the donor has not received any personal goods or services in exchange for the gift.

But donations aren’t going to be enough. Town officials, who haven’t issued much debt in a long time, got an education on the possible ways to borrow money.

The town could borrow nearly $1 million in general obligation bonds quickly, but that would leave the town in a bind if another emergency arose before the bonds are paid off, Cender said.

The best option, he said, might be to create a redevelopment commission and redevelopment authority. It’s similar to how school buildings are financed — a building corporation — in this case the redevelopment authority — holds title to the real estate and the other agency leases it to pay off the bonds.