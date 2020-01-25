Ogden Dunes suing National Park Service over denial of permits for shoreline protection work

HAMMOND — Ogden Dunes officials and 50 residents have filed a federal lawsuit against the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Interior Department over denial of permits for shoreline protection work.
“The town’s shoreline protection system is at imminent risk of failure, and at least one section of the steel wall has already experienced a failure,” the lawsuit said. “If any portion of the sheet piling and stone protection fails, the town’s infrastructure, including town-owned dunes, beach access ways, roads and utilities — and 60-plus private homes — are in danger of total destruction.”
Consequences include not just the failure of homes and other man-made structures, but also the potential release of sewage and other pollutants into Lake Michigan, the lawsuit said.
Town Council President Scott Lehmann referred questions to Rodger Howell, chair of the Beach Nourishment and Protection Committee. Howell said the lawsuit speaks for itself.
Ogden Dunes declared a state of emergency on Dec. 28, with town police restricting access to the shoreline.
The 19-page complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, is both a plea for legal remedy and a short course in shoreline protection issues the town has faced.
“The Ogden Dunes shoreline has completely eroded to the extent that the steel wall and stone protection installed in the 1980s and 1990s to protect the shoreline is now totally exposed to Lake Michigan,” the legal filing said.
Man-made structures extending into the lake have disrupted the natural flow of sand and sediment. The lawsuit lists four harbors — at Burns Waterway in Portage, ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel’s Portage plant, plus the Burns Small Boat Harbor.
Ogden Dunes has repeatedly sought to reinforce the steel wall sheet piling that protects the town’s shoreline, but the National Park Service has repeatedly objected, “even though it has no authority to issue or deny permits for work permitted on town property,” the lawsuit said.
None of the work proposed by Ogden Dunes is “upon, over, through or under any park area,” the suit said.
Ogden Dunes officials want the court to rule that the Corps of Engineers and National Park Service cannot prevent the town from additional reinforcement work.
The Lake Michigan Coastal Management Plan exempts Ogden Dunes from the “let nature take its course” philosophy, according to the lawsuit, and stipulates that “owners of residential, commercial or industrial properties that suffer erosion damage due to storm events or changes in lake level can obtain a permit under the Navigable Waters Act to restore their properties along or below the ordinary high water mark.”
That "ordinary high-water mark" is identified by a change in soils that reflects differing types of vegetation, the lawsuit notes.
The town owns about 4,630 feet of shoreline, which is protected by sheet pile, revetment and stone.
In the mid-1980s, when Lake Michigan’s water level was high, the town received the blessing of the Corps of Engineers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to add sheet piling, roughly 14 to 25 feet high, along the shoreline and reinforce it with stone along its base to both protect the pilings and give a place for sand to accumulate.
Additional sheet piling was added from 1994 to 1998.
The Corps of Engineers added 143,000 cubic yards of sand to the Portage beach at Indiana Dunes National Park in 2000, which helped protect Ogden Dunes. The town lies just west of the park. But the Corps of Engineers didn’t continue to add sand to nourish the beach, and the east end of Ogden Dunes was exposed by 2009, the lawsuit claims.
Since Oct. 1, 2009, the National Park Service has repeatedly fought the town’s efforts to protect its shoreline, the lawsuit claims. At that point, the majority of the steel wall was covered by a sand dune.
A 2015 study of the town’s shoreline protection system said there was little to no safety margin in portions of the system, and the erosion has worsened since then, the lawsuit alleges.