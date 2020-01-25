Ogden Dunes suing National Park Service over denial of permits for shoreline protection work

The town owns about 4,630 feet of shoreline, which is protected by sheet pile, revetment and stone.

In the mid-1980s, when Lake Michigan’s water level was high, the town received the blessing of the Corps of Engineers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to add sheet piling, roughly 14 to 25 feet high, along the shoreline and reinforce it with stone along its base to both protect the pilings and give a place for sand to accumulate.

Additional sheet piling was added from 1994 to 1998.

The Corps of Engineers added 143,000 cubic yards of sand to the Portage beach at Indiana Dunes National Park in 2000, which helped protect Ogden Dunes. The town lies just west of the park. But the Corps of Engineers didn’t continue to add sand to nourish the beach, and the east end of Ogden Dunes was exposed by 2009, the lawsuit claims.

Since Oct. 1, 2009, the National Park Service has repeatedly fought the town’s efforts to protect its shoreline, the lawsuit claims. At that point, the majority of the steel wall was covered by a sand dune.

A 2015 study of the town’s shoreline protection system said there was little to no safety margin in portions of the system, and the erosion has worsened since then, the lawsuit alleges.