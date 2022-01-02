Polar bear plunge is cool thing to do

OGDEN DUNES — Jason Gast took his video camera with him as he raced into Lake Michigan’s 42-degree water on New Year’s Day.

“Pictures or it didn’t happen,” he explained.

“It’s just the coldest, coldest you’ve ever felt,” Gast said.

Gast said when you’re able to go under, hold your breath because the cold will knock the wind out of you.

Swimmer Paul Moran said although the water was cold, “I think it’s worst after than during.”

As cold as the water was, though, the air temperature was 34 degrees with a wind chill of 19 greeting him when he emerged from the lake. That’s when the cold really hit him.

But it was New Year’s Day, and he enjoys the tradition he’s followed for more than 10 years.

“It’s a good way to get the year started, to start fresh,” Gast said. “I’m weird. I like being cold all year.”

Amy Ziemer, a pilot for Frontier Airlines, went for a bracing swim before flying to Miami later in the day. “I thought it would wake me up for the New Year,” she said.