Polar bear plunge is cool thing to do

OGDEN DUNES — Jason Gast took his video camera with him as he raced into Lake Michigan’s 42-degree water on New Year’s Day.
“Pictures or it didn’t happen,” he explained.
“It’s just the coldest, coldest you’ve ever felt,” Gast said.
Gast said when you’re able to go under, hold your breath because the cold will knock the wind out of you.
Swimmer Paul Moran said although the water was cold, “I think it’s worst after than during.”
As cold as the water was, though, the air temperature was 34 degrees with a wind chill of 19 greeting him when he emerged from the lake. That’s when the cold really hit him.
But it was New Year’s Day, and he enjoys the tradition he’s followed for more than 10 years.
“It’s a good way to get the year started, to start fresh,” Gast said. “I’m weird. I like being cold all year.”
Amy Ziemer, a pilot for Frontier Airlines, went for a bracing swim before flying to Miami later in the day. “I thought it would wake me up for the New Year,” she said.
Kevin and Lorraine Fitzgerald, of Beverly Shores, went for a dip. Kevin has done so a couple of times.
Lorraine is impressed with organizing Elsie Anderson, who talked her into participating. “She’s little, but she’s strong,” Lorraine said.
The New Year’s Day tradition began about 20 years ago, maybe more, Anderson said. She and her siblings decided to take a dip in Lake Michigan for a lark, just something to do on New Year’s Day. It has become a tradition.
“This year my siblings have deserted me,” she said.
She had plenty of friends willing to keep up the tradition, though.
“Isn’t it great to see a bunch of young people here?” she said.
For people who decide a New Year’s Day swim is a good idea, Anderson offered some advice.
Build a bonfire to warm up by, she said. Take your time getting undressed, unfolding socks and laying out your clothes so it will be easier to get dressed quickly afterward.
Ogden Dunes Fire Chief Eric Kurtz had firefighters on hand at the beach just in case anything went wrong.
Despite the waves, strong wind and frigid temperatures, no swimmer got into trouble.
“It’s a great event,” Anderson said. “We’ve done it forever.”