Jurisdiction in the case of an Ohio teenager charged with making threats to Porter County schools earlier this year has been waived to adult court, a Porter County magistrate ruled in an order dated Tuesday.

Ryan Krajewski, a 17-year-old Ohio resident currently being held at the Porter County Juvenile Center, is charged with impersonating a public servant and intimidation.

Juvenile Court Magistrate Kristen Mulligan agreed with the prosecution’s argument that Krajewski’s alleged offenses, committed when he was 16, were “heinous or of an aggravated character,” and were part of a repetitive pattern of offenses that leave him “beyond rehabilitation under the juvenile justice system” in light of his 27 months on probation in Medina County, Ohio, for charges including inducing panic.

“The juvenile continued to engage in unlawful behavior involving computers and telecommunications despite the services and supervision through Medina County Probation and the additional therapeutic services obtained by parents for the juvenile,” the prosecutor stated in the findings of fact endorsed by the magistrate.

The Porter County charge of impersonating a public servant stems from a Jan. 4 call to Valparaiso police reporting a supposed shooting, according to a charging document. Officials said Krajewski falsely portrayed himself as a special agent with the FBI during that call.

Krajewski is further charged with two counts of intimidation, which are felonies in adult court, in relation to threats he allegedly made to several area schools early this year.

Krajewski allegedly contacted Valparaiso High School on Jan. 9 and reported a bomb in the building, and then called in another threat to the school Jan. 17.

On Jan. 26, Krajewski allegedly made threats to schools in Valparaiso, Portage, Wheeler, Union Township and Washington Township. He "threatened to use a weapon or weapons of mass destruction to commit mass murder" at Valparaiso and Portage high schools, according to the charges.

Krajewski was arrested Jan. 26 in Ohio.

All the threats he is accused of making proved to be noncredible, officials have said, but the threats sent schools scrambling into lockdown or lockout status.

The Jan. 9 call to Valparaiso High School resulted in a lockdown and early release of students, police said. A false threat of violence Jan. 17 at the same school triggered a lockout response from police and disrupted school operations.

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post at the time that the local high school had "received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day," prompting its lockdown.

Wheeler High School had also implemented a lockout in response to the threats, officials said.

Krajewski will continue to be housed at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center, unless he’s transferred to an adult facility as the result of a hearing on the matter, or he’s released on bond set by Porter Superior Court, according to Tuesday’s order.

