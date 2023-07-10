VALPARAISO — Opportunity Enterprises is honoring Marc Ruiz for his service to the board.

Ruiz, a partner at Oak Partners, Inc., served on the disability service organization’s board of directors for 10 years, including a two-year stint as its chairperson.

Ruiz and his wife Tracey also serve as co-chairs of OE’s capital campaign effort to build a new respite center at its Lakeside property at Lake Eliza.

Ruiz has played an integral role in helping guide the organization over the past decade, current board chairman John Freyek said.

“This is bittersweet for me,” Freyek said. “I think Marc would agree this is the most important work of our careers, and I’m glad to have worked together for so long and for such an amazing cause.”

Neil Samahon, OE President and CEO, said Ruiz has been an invaluable part of OE’s success, and he expects Ruiz will continue to serve as an advocate for OE in the community.

“Marc is dedicated to serving individuals and families with disabilities,” Samahon said. “He cares deeply about ensuring they have the resources they deserve. I’m grateful to have worked alongside him, and I know he’ll continue serving our community.”

OE also welcomed two new board members this month.

Ann Marie Woolwine is an attorney and partner at Krieg DeVault LLP and previously served as the director of the Catholic Foundation for Northwest Indiana. Dina Rifai is an attorney and partner at Burke Costanza & Carberry. Both Woolwine and Rifai cited OE’s impact in Northwest Indiana as a reason they signed on as board members.

“Through my involvement in the community, I’ve learned that so many people are touched by Opportunity Enterprises,” Rifai said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the people OE serves and their families.”

Samahon said he is excited to work alongside Woolwine and Rifai in service of OE’s mission to create inclusive and equitable opportunities for people of all abilities.

“I’m honored Ann Marie and Dina have joined the board. They are enthusiastic and talented, and most importantly, they want to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve. We’re lucky to have them,” Samahon said.

About Opportunity Enterprises, Inc.

Since 1967, Opportunity Enterprises has worked to create inclusive and equitable opportunities for people of all abilities. OE is in the business of amazing people, with over 350 staff serving 1,000 people throughout Northwest Indiana each year. For more information, visit oppent.org.