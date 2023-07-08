VALPARAISO — Opportunity Enterprises is launching a support group for caregivers of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

CARES – Connect, Advocate, Refresh, Encourage and Support – will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the organization’s lakeside property at Lake Eliza.

CARES will provide an opportunity for caregivers to connect with others from the community who are facing the same experiences and challenges.

Each session will host a guest speaker followed by a chance for networking and fellowship over light refreshments. Speakers will cover a range of topics and provide valuable information to caregivers.

Though hosted at OE, the event is open to anyone.

The first meeting is July 13. Amanda Sparks, Connections Case Management’s Field Coordinator, is the guest speaker. Sparks will facilitate a discussion about case management roles, responsibilities and resources.

All meetings will be held at OE’s Lakeside building located at 32 S. Fish Lake Road in Valparaiso. For more information, contact OE’s Senior Director of Respite Operations Walter Lenckos by email at walter.lenckos@oppent.org or by telephone at 219-464-9621, extension 443.

About Opportunity Enterprises, Inc.

Since 1967, Opportunity Enterprises has worked to create inclusive and equitable opportunities for people of all abilities. More than 350 staff members serve more than 1,000 people throughout Northwest Indiana each year. For more information, visit oppent.org.