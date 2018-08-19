VALPARAISO — The second Saturday after Labor Day has become synonymous with Opportunity Enterprises’ annual Packathon. At least 500 volunteers are needed to make this event happen on Sept. 15. Packathon's six-hour event lets volunteers support Opportunity Enterprises by stuffing 50,000 Chicago Marathon participant bags.
“It is a great fun day for the community to show up in force to support people with disabilities,” said Ellen DeMartinis, CEO. “In just a handful of hours, each individual’s time translates to direct dollars to support our amazing clients. There is no other event I know of that is both full of volunteer spirit and a direct jolt to the bottom line.”
More than 500 volunteers will meet at OE from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to stuff bags to be delivered to the Chicago Marathon. Volunteers will be supplied with plenty of food and beverage to keep them going strong through the event thanks to Papa John’s, Strack & Van Til, Family Express, Starbucks and American Licorice. In addition, this year all volunteers will receive free T-shirts thanks in part to Tera’s Sporty Ink.
Volunteers (age 8 and up) can sign up as teams or individuals at www.oppent.org/pack. Then show up before 8 a.m. Sept. 15 at Opportunity Enterprises Main Office at 2801 Evans Ave. Call Amy Wulf at 219-464-9621 Ext. 333 or amy.wulf@oppent.org.