VALPARAISO — Kathy Lewis is thankful every day to the person who donated their kidney so she could have a successful, full life.
Lewis, 65, of Michigan City, spoke at the Donate Life flag-raising celebration at Porter Regional Hospital Thursday morning.
The hospital worked with the Indiana Donor Network to show support and dedication to spreading awareness about the importance of organ donation. April is National Donate Life month.
"I am here today because someone signed the back of their license and became an organ donor," Lewis said. "I thank my donor every day of my life, and this is my 12th year of thanking them."
Lewis said she still remembers the day she got the call saying there was a kidney for her. Lewis received her kidney in 2007 after waiting two years to get the kidney she needed.
"I knew I could start a normal life," she said.
"But then I also realized that my getting a kidney came at a loss to a family who lost a loved one. My happiest day is the donor family's saddest day."
Lewis told the crowd of nurses, hospital staff and others who attended to support organ donations that she now lives her life to the fullest.
"Without a donor I would not be here," Lewis said. "Again it's bittersweet because you know someone died to and you are lucky enough to be a match."
Lewis still works. She even participated in the Transplant Games of America.
"I do swimming, and there are people from all over who have received donations who participate in the event," Lewis said. "What a great, amazing miracle I have, and I want to stay healthy and active."
Sean Dardeau, CEO of Porter Regional hospital, thanked the crowd and said 2,850 individuals were healed through organ, tissue and eye donations in 2018.
The Organ Procurement and Transplantation network reported 36,527 transplants were performed during 2018, a 5 percent increase from 2017.
"You all have the power to make a difference and save a life," Lewis said.