Spend the weekend outdoors at the Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival October 5-7 throughout the Indiana Dunes region. The festival will bring together nearly 60 activities in one weekend. With support from the Indiana Dunes State Park, Indiana Dunes Tourism and a dozen other partners, the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore will host this three-day event.
Centered at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center on Indiana State Road 49 in Porter, the festival will showcase the Region’s outdoor activities such as hiking, paddling, biking, geo-caching, photography, birding, yoga and many others. The festival has events for everyone, including families, beginners, experts and those with limited mobility.
The festival takes place across the Region with activities in Porter, LaPorte and Lake counties. Highlights of the weekend include paddling trips on the Little Calumet River, Lake Michigan and Lake George in Hobart, dozens of hikes led by experts across the entire region, and access to natural areas not normally open to the public.
Many events have limited spaces and will fill up quickly, so pre-registration is recommended. Sign-up for individual events by visiting oaf2018.eventbrite.com, nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/outdoor_adventure_festival.htm and facebook.com/events/507133546455917/.
Call 219-395-1882.