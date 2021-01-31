Park board gets into sticky wicket over croquet court legal expenses

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Park Board got itself into a sticky wicket over legal expenses related to a proposed croquet court at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.

The Park Board had asked permission to use $4,000 from its nonreverting fund to pay for legal expenses related to an agreement with the Northwest Indiana Croquet Association.

The group proposes building a croquet court for members and the public to use near the amphitheater. The county wouldn’t pay any of the expenses related to developing the croquet court.

The 1-acre court would require utilities and have other impacts significant enough that a long-term contract is needed, Parks Superintendent Walter Lenckos told the County Council.

The Illiana Garden Railway also uses a portion of the park, but that’s just a few hundred square feet. A memorandum of understanding is sufficient for a small-scale project, Lenckos said.

The parks budget has $12,500 for legal expenses, but that’s just for routine matters. This due diligence required more effort by board attorney David Hollenbeck, Lenckos said.

Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st, asked why the county would need to pay the legal expenses. “They’re going to use our land, and we’re going to pay the legal.”