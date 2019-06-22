Valparaiso's parks inventory are big draws for those in town and throughout the Region. Just look at Ogden Gardens and Foundation Meadows, for two.
John Seibert, Valparaiso's executive director of Parks & Recreation, described Ogden Gardens as a botanic garden.
The 4-acre facility at Campbell Street and Harrison Boulevard features a variety of plants, including annuals, perennials, rose gardens, shrub beds and trees. This creates a peaceful place for visitors' contemplation. For the thousands that passers-by daily, it offers a beautiful view.
Whether it's prom, a wedding or a variety of other events, Ogden Gardens often “serves as the backdrop to memorialize occasions with pictures,” Seibert said.
A wooden gazebo in the center of the park typically is used for about 80 weddings a year, Seibert said. A brick path that leads to the gazebo also can be reserved for events.
Seibert said Ogden Gardens has evolved over the years.
A Japanese garden opened there in May 2005 with bridges, ponds and a tea house.
In addition to the garden areas, the park offers an open play area, picnic space and trails.
There is no shortage of activities at Foundation Meadows, which is off Campbell Street and north of Valparaiso High School.
With it's connection to pathways, it's easily accessible.
“We have a lot of walk-ins,” Seibert said.
The 35-acre park is near a residential area, and it offers active and passive open space, a community garden, service memorial, trails and picnic shelters.
“It's a great park space to gather in a whole variety of ways,” Seibert said.
One of the park's favorite features is the Butterfly Meadows and Caterpillar Crossing area for children.
That area includes a playground with slides, games and a learning station.
Seibert said the playground, designed for children 2 to 11, is more vertical than equipment found at other facilities, which many parents find makes it easier to see their children while they are playing.
The playground recently added musical instruments that children can use to experiment with sounds. The equipment includes drum-like instruments and a xylophone.
Some of the instruments are shaped like flowers and children can use sticks to make sounds on pedals.
“Some make tunes and some just make noise,” Seibert said.
Either way is fine as long as children are having fun and learning about music.
In addition to recreational opportunities, the Parks & Recreation Department also strives to provide educational tools.
It accomplishes that in several ways at Foundation Meadows.
Parents can take their children to the service memorial and “have a conversation about honor, duty, sacrifice and selflessness.”
A community garden on the 35-acre property offers a place to learn about how plants are grown. Some of the produce from the garden is donated to local food pantries, giving an example of how to assist those in need.
There also is a learning trail that provides information about natural areas and other features of the park.
As Seibert reflected on the offerings at Valparaiso's parks, he said the ability to unite the community is one of his favorite aspects of the facilities.
“Parks do draw people together,” he said.