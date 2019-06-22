With nearly 9,500 trees maintained by the city, it’s no surprise that Valparaiso is designat…

Things to do

A sampling of Valparaiso Parks & Recreation events:

Fairy Garden

Participants can build their own fairy garden from 10 to 11 a.m. June 22 at Rogers-Lakewood Park, 5320 N. Meridian Rd. Experts from Chesterton Feed &Garden Center will provide advice on outdoor and indoor gardening. Cost is $35. Register at valpoparks.org.

Fourth of July Blast 5K Run/Walk

The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. July 4 at Foundation Meadows Park, off Campbell Street north of Valparaiso High School. An awards ceremony for each age group will take place after the race. Fee is $30 until July 3 and $35 the day of the race. Register at runsignup.com.

Fourth of July Blast Lit'l Firecracker 2K Run

The 2K starts at 7:45 a.m. July 4 at Foundation Meadows Park, off Campbell Street north of Valparaiso High School. The run is open to children 12 and younger. An awards ceremony for each age group will take place after the race. Cost is $30 until July 3 and $35 the day of the race. Register at runsignup.com.

Valparaiso Fourth of July Fireworks

The show can be viewed from Urschel Field, near Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road. People can enter at 6:30 p.m. The free fireworks show starts around 9:15 p.m. Event parking is at 2564 Valley Drive.

Valpo Night Ride

A 15-mile ride around the city takes place at 10 p.m. Aug. 24. It starts at the Butterfield Family Pavilion, at Evans Avenue and Calumet Avenue. There will be a mid-ride snack at Central Park Plaza and an after-ride party at the pavilion. All ages are welcome. Those younger 18 must be accompanied by ab adult. Fee is $30 by Aug. 2 and $40 afterward. Register at runsignup.com.

Kid's Closet Sale

Gently used infant, toddler and children's apparel as well as toys and furniture will be on sale from 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 5 at the Butterfield Family Pavilion, at Evans and Calumet Avenues. There will be more than 30 vendor tables. Sales are cash only and shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags for purchases. Admission is $3 before 9 a.m. for those 18 and older, and $2 after 9.

Visit valpoparks.org for more information.