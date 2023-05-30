Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Digging yourself out of poverty can be tricky. So can asking for help. After completing the program in April, Pathway to Hope graduate Camari Williams shared the ways the program helped her family progress to a more financially stable life.

Founded in 2011, Pathway to Hope is offered by the Salvation Army to help families break the cycle of poverty. Offered throughout Northwest Indiana, the program aims to provide a network of support, sense of community and spiritual guidance, as well as job training, health services, childcare and education, legal services and more. Social Services Case Manager Mary Bosch shared the story and struggles of Camari Williams.

Williams, 25 and married with two children and one on the way, approached Bosch in October of 2022 asking for help. “I am tired of being broke, I need assistance in getting my family to a better place. We do not want to live like this anymore,” Williams told Bosch.

Pathway to Hope helped Williams organize a six-month journey by defining four primary goals: managing her budget, finding a solution for her asthmatic son, becoming financially sufficient and making vehicle repairs. Each of the goals were broken down into smaller, more manageable steps.

The first goal, managing the family budget, included cutting out unnecessary expenses, such as eating out often, the use of Adobe programs and cable television. That resulted in $800 saved every month and a decreased phone bill from $140 to $80.

The second goal was finding a solution for Williams' asthmatic son. After several trips to the hospital for asthma attacks, Williams tried to solve the issue by asking her landlord if the carpet in their apartment could be changed. When the landlord refused, Pathway to Hope helped connect Williams with resources to find affordable housing with hardwood floors. Fortunately, the family was able to relocate to a new living situation in January of 2023. Her son hasn't needed to go to the hospital since December of 2022.

The third goal included becoming financially sufficient. As a result of her budgeting changes, Williams was able to start paying down her credit card debt. With her tax refund check this year, she is now debt free.

The fourth goal involved making repairs to the family vehicle. Although budget changes allowed more financial wiggle-room, repairs outweighed the worth of the vehicle. Williams' family was able to purchase a new vehicle with a loan suited to their new budget.

The next step is working with a realtor to improve Williams' credit score. The family hopes to look for a new home in the coming year. The Salvation Army was also able to provide Williams with diapers for her baby and a monthly food box.

