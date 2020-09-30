Pay's so tight, some Porter County employees qualify for food stamps, councilman says

VALPARAISO — Some Porter County employees are paid so little they qualify for food stamps, Councilman Bob Poparad said.
The Porter County Council plans to discuss Thursday whether to give employees raises and in what form.
The question of employee raises has hung over the current round of hearings on the 2021 budget.
So far, the county has reduced the general fund $148,000, County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said, with more budgets yet to review. But that doesn’t mean money is available for raises.
Poparad, D-1st, at Tuesday's council meeting proposed cutting the budget for the elections and voter registration office further. “We’re budgeting $500,000 for a year with no elections,” he said. “This math doesn’t work. Why do we have absentee boards when there is no election?”
Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey told the council last week she expects some school referendums next year. When referendums are held in a year that doesn’t normally see any elections, the cost of the election falls on the unit of government seeking the referendum. The county pays the cost up front but gets reimbursed.
Councilman Dan Whitten, D-at large, advised against counting on further cuts in election spending for employee raises because that budget will have to be boosted again in 2022, when midterm elections are held.
“If there’s ever a year to hold the line on raises,” Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, said, 2021 is it. “I think the uncertainty for next year is enough reason to give us pause,” he said. He’s worried about the country not collecting as much revenue as expected.
Jessen wants the county to do a comprehensive salary study, come up with ranges for graduated increases, and figure out what increases are warranted in 2022.
Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said she pushed for a similar study years ago but was unsuccessful in getting approval for it.
Whitten said he favors giving employees at least a cost-of-living increase. If the county can afford to do so but doesn’t, that’s almost like putting salt on employees’ wounds, he said.
“We don’t want our employees to fall behind,” Whitten said.
“I can’t see going a year without giving raises,” said council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd.
Jessen asked if the county’s human resources director had been asked to give input on employee compensation.
“If she wants to be involved, I guess she could run for County Council,” Rivas said. He spoke in favor of the graduated scale to bump up salaries on the bottom tiers.
“I think everything said tonight needs to be taken under consideration,” Whitten said.