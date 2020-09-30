Pay's so tight, some Porter County employees qualify for food stamps, councilman says

“If there’s ever a year to hold the line on raises,” Councilman Mike Jessen, R-4th, said, 2021 is it. “I think the uncertainty for next year is enough reason to give us pause,” he said. He’s worried about the country not collecting as much revenue as expected.

Jessen wants the county to do a comprehensive salary study, come up with ranges for graduated increases, and figure out what increases are warranted in 2022.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham, D-at large, said she pushed for a similar study years ago but was unsuccessful in getting approval for it.

Whitten said he favors giving employees at least a cost-of-living increase. If the county can afford to do so but doesn’t, that’s almost like putting salt on employees’ wounds, he said.

“We don’t want our employees to fall behind,” Whitten said.

“I can’t see going a year without giving raises,” said council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd.

Jessen asked if the county’s human resources director had been asked to give input on employee compensation.

“If she wants to be involved, I guess she could run for County Council,” Rivas said. He spoke in favor of the graduated scale to bump up salaries on the bottom tiers.