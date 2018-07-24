VALPARAISO — Porter County Aging and Community Services marked its impact on the community by spotlighting another year of serving residents and welcoming new board members during its annual meeting.
“We saw many of our programs reach even more individuals in the last year,” said Bruce Lindner, PCACS executive director. “We had another successful year of providing services to the elderly, disabled and low-income families in Porter County.”
In the last year, the buses ran 94 average trips per day, making 23,148 one-way trips and reaching 171,161 passenger miles.
“Our transportation program continues to succeed with our staff’s dedication, attention to detail and genuine caring for those we serve,” Lindner said. “We also have seen a reduction in our no-shows, which helps our program run more efficiently.”
The Energy Assistance Program helped 1,220 clients in the last year assisting with $471,667 in energy expenses. The income-eligible program helps those struggling to pay their energy bills.
The ramp building program continued to assist individuals who need access to their homes with the support of funding and a talented team of builders from the UAW/ Ford Community Service team as well as the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club, Thrivent for Lutherans, Task Force Tips and Porter County Habitat for Humanity.
Another program that also has seen growth is the Section 8 Housing Program, which assisted 339 clients. It allows low-income families to acquire adequate housing.
PCACS also administers the United Way Emergency Assistance Grant for those needing help with such emergencies as car repairs or furnace fixes. In the last year, 60 clients were helped with $31,425 in emergency funds.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program, housed in PCACS offices, saw more than 200 clients during the open enrollment period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Three trained counselors are available to offer no-cost and unbiased counseling on Medicare questions and decisions.
The agency also introduced new board members Tom Crnarich and Rhiannon Martin who fill roles left open by a move and the passing of long-time board member and community activist Ed Gottschling. Martin is the family service advisor at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso and Crnarich is the president of Rebuilding Together Portage.