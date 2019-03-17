A new partnership is providing everyday essentials to women.
Porter County Aging and Community Services is now a collection and distribution site for the nonprofit, I Support the Girls, which aims to serve women around the country and world.
Community members can donate new and used bras, new underwear and feminine hygiene products at PCACS offices, 1005 Campbell St.
“We will connect our clients in need with these items,” said Bruce Lindner, PCACS executive director. “We are honored to have the opportunity to fill an additional need for our community members by creating this new alliance.”
ISTG was launched by Rachael Heger in January 2016 out of Indianapolis. To date, it has distributed more than 3 million products.
“It really started by accident and has spiraled. I was just going to collect bras to donate to one woman,” she said. “One thing led to another and within the first 10 days I had 99 bras. That’s when I realized that I had something.”
Heger said her organization offers an easy avenue to make an impact and help others.
“It’s a specific ask. Women are good and want to help. It’s a specific instruction on how to help out women,” Heger said. “It’s not one of these lofty things to make a difference like running for office. Anyone can pick up an extra box of pads while at a store.”
PCACS is also collecting personal care items for Good Deeds Day on April 7. The worldwide initiative strives to spur positivity and kind acts that benefit others.
Items PCACS is requesting include deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, diapers, laundry detergent, razors, toilet paper, dish soap, etc.
Community members wanting to make donations for either of these initiatives, can drop them off at the PCACS offices, 1005 Campbell St. in Valparaiso, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Valerie Martinez at 219-464-9904 or email her at vmartinez@portercountyacs.org.