PCACS provides energy, food box assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Porter County Aging and Community Services continues to offer food and energy payment help.

The Energy Assistance Program season has been extended through July 31, 2020, with no-contact avenues to apply for help. The program helps those struggling to pay for their energy bills. If approved, a payment will be made to the client’s energy provider.

“With the program extension, our team is pivoting to help community members who are struggling to pay their energy bills, especially during this pandemic,” said PCACS Executive Director Bruce Lindner.

Clients new to the program can apply online through the EAP Connect website: https://ihcda.rhsconnect.com/portal.

Porter County residents new to the program can also download, fill out and mail in an application to PCACS. Access the application and receive more details at: https://www.portercountyacs.org/energy-assistance.

EAP applicants who have already received help during the 2019-20 season can apply for crisis assistance if they have a past due balance on their energy bills. To seek help, call Northwest Indiana Community Action at 1-800-826-7871, Option 1, and ask for EAP Crisis Assistance.