PCACS provides energy, food box assistance

VALPARAISO — Porter County Aging and Community Services continues to offer food and energy payment help.
The Energy Assistance Program season has been extended through July 31, 2020, with no-contact avenues to apply for help. The program helps those struggling to pay for their energy bills. If approved, a payment will be made to the client’s energy provider.
“With the program extension, our team is pivoting to help community members who are struggling to pay their energy bills, especially during this pandemic,” said PCACS Executive Director Bruce Lindner.
Clients new to the program can apply online through the EAP Connect website: https://ihcda.rhsconnect.com/portal.
Porter County residents new to the program can also download, fill out and mail in an application to PCACS. Access the application and receive more details at: https://www.portercountyacs.org/energy-assistance.
EAP applicants who have already received help during the 2019-20 season can apply for crisis assistance if they have a past due balance on their energy bills. To seek help, call Northwest Indiana Community Action at 1-800-826-7871, Option 1, and ask for EAP Crisis Assistance.
Also, funds raised by Boulder Bay Realty Group continue to support the food box delivery initiative. Seniors or community members in need of food assistance can call PCACS at 219-464-9736, Option 1.
Town & Country is boxing up needed food supplies and PCACS bus drivers are delivering directly to doorsteps on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We are honored to have received these funds to help as many people as possible,” Lindner said. “We encourage community members in need to call and get on our delivery schedule.”
PCACS’ mission is to extend a helping hand to seniors, those with disabilities and low-income residents by providing services to improve their quality of life, including transportation, energy and emergency assistance, Section 8 and ramp programs.
For more information, visit www.portercountyacs.org.
