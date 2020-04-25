You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, sent to hospital, officials say
alert urgent

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, sent to hospital, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

PORTAGE — A person was sent to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, firefighters said. 

At 4:12 p.m. first responders were called to the 1100 block of Camelot Manor in Portage, said Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan. 

The person was walking on the side of the road when a car struck them. First responders treated the victim at the scene and then transported them by ambulance to St. Margaret Hospital in Hobart. 

The injuries the victim suffered were not life-threatening, Himan said. 

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
1
1
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts