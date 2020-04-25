Pedestrian struck by vehicle, sent to hospital, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE — A person was sent to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

At 4:12 p.m. first responders were called to the 1100 block of Camelot Manor in Portage, said Portage Fire Department Battalion Chief Andy Himan.

The person was walking on the side of the road when a car struck them. First responders treated the victim at the scene and then transported them by ambulance to St. Margaret Hospital in Hobart.

The injuries the victim suffered were not life-threatening, Himan said.

