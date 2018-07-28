VALPARAISO — Dr. Michael Goodman, a 1998 Valparaiso High School graduate, will return to his hometown Wednesday to share his story during a special public event.
Goodman, now a pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis, will speak prior to the viewing of the film "Wonder."
Goodman and the film's hero, Auggie, have a commonality. Both were born with Treacher Collins syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by deformities of the eyes, ears, cheekbones and chin.
"Dr. Goodman decided to share his story publicly around the release of the movie, 'Wonder.' He can relate to many things that the main character in the story had to go through," said Derek Braggs, a board member of the Porter County Community Foundation, which is sponsoring the event along with Merrill Lynch Bank of America - The Braggs Team and Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana.
"His hope is that through the popularity of the movie and the time that he spends talking with students throughout the state, maybe kids will be better equipped to embrace their own differences. At the same time, he hopes they can be more accepting of those differences in others," Braggs said.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Porter Health Amphitheater in Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso. Goodman is expected to speak prior to the viewing of the movie.