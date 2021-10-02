Pet blessing draws menagerie of believers

PORTAGE — You can credit this to St. Francis of Assisi. The man who gave us Christmas manger scenes is also responsible for the Christian blessing of pets and work animals.
Among the Roman Catholic Church’s more charismatic saints, Francis died Oct. 3, 1226, and his feast day, Oct. 4, is traditionally marked by pet blessings.
Outside Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, the Rev. Kevin McCarthy, pastor, and Deacon Dennis Guernsey presided Saturday over the blessing of more than 20 dogs, birds, rabbits, and rodents.
McCarthy, performing his first pet blessing at Nativity, has performed 10 such rites at other assignments.
“It’s the connection, the people, and the blessing,” McCarthy said of the ceremony. “For a lot of people, animals are very important in their lives. Several people approached me about having a blessing.”
Born into wealth, Francis abandoned a life of luxury after reportedly hearing the voice of God, calling him to rebuild Christianity and live in poverty. Today the man who loved all of nature is the Roman Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals, merchants, and ecology.
And that has led to the blessing of animals. Blessings can apply to pets and other companion animals or agricultural animals and other working critters on which humans depend.
Besides the usual pets, McCarthy recalled blessing snakes and a horse that arrived with its owner aboard.
Vicky Acevez of Chesterton, brought Olive, an old English sheepdog.
“As my mother said, he’s kinda crazy and he needs a good blessing," Acevez said. "But it’s always good to give thanks for your pet.”
Chet Kapica, of Valparaiso, came with Emma, a white shepherd, and Gabby the parrot.
“I love everything about them,” Kapica said. “They’re almost like a kid. They’re better than kids, because they listen better.”
Maura Hunt, of Burns Harbor, brought Bertha, a pit bull rescue dog. Over the years, Hunt has fostered 10 dogs as rescues. As to Bertha, Hunt noted, “She needs a blessing.”
The Bible speaks in several areas of caring for animals.
In Proverbs 12:10: “Whoever is righteous has regard for the life of his beast, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.”
Pet blessings are not solely a Catholic custom. Many synagogues now hold animal blessing ceremonies which they claim originated in ancient Judaism.
The Jewish ceremony is often performed on the seventh day of Passover, in the spring, as a celebration of the Hebrew emancipation from slavery in Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. That liberation applied to both two- and four-legged beings.
According to United Methodist Discipleship, “A blessing of animals, in many congregations, witnesses to God’s and the church’s love, care, and concern for creation. As we recognize our mutual interdependence with God’s creatures, the church’s witness of stewardship is strengthened.”
United Methodists also see the blessing service as having special appeal to children, and several families came with children to the Nativity ceremony.
Mary Hileman, of Portage, brought her two “children,” a pair of Shih-tzu rescues named George and Charlie. George is permanently paralyzed and cannot use its back legs.
“They need a lot of exercise,” Hileman said, “and maybe a blessing will help them.”
Peggy McHugh, of Portage, came with a menagerie of two dogs, two hamsters, one rabbit, and two birds that, she said, all get along.
“I just love their unique characteristics,” McHugh said. “I find the joy of God in all creation.”