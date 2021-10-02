Pet blessing draws menagerie of believers

PORTAGE — You can credit this to St. Francis of Assisi. The man who gave us Christmas manger scenes is also responsible for the Christian blessing of pets and work animals.

Among the Roman Catholic Church’s more charismatic saints, Francis died Oct. 3, 1226, and his feast day, Oct. 4, is traditionally marked by pet blessings.

Outside Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, the Rev. Kevin McCarthy, pastor, and Deacon Dennis Guernsey presided Saturday over the blessing of more than 20 dogs, birds, rabbits, and rodents.

McCarthy, performing his first pet blessing at Nativity, has performed 10 such rites at other assignments.

“It’s the connection, the people, and the blessing,” McCarthy said of the ceremony. “For a lot of people, animals are very important in their lives. Several people approached me about having a blessing.”

Born into wealth, Francis abandoned a life of luxury after reportedly hearing the voice of God, calling him to rebuild Christianity and live in poverty. Today the man who loved all of nature is the Roman Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals, merchants, and ecology.