VALPARAISO — Euthanizations of animals dropped by about 86% and adoptions are slightly up at the Porter County Animal shelter so far this year.
Out of the 387 animals brought in between January and the end of June, only two were euthanized, according to a news release from the shelter. The two animals were euthanized for aggressiveness and medical issues.
In 2016, 19 animals were euthanized, a number which slowly dropped over the next two years. This year's dramatic drop from 12 in 2018 down to two is due to a concerted effort to improve operations, shelter director Toni Bianchi said.
“This didn’t happen by luck,” Bianchi said. “Our staff has worked tirelessly to implement practices to change behavior problems with our animals that could be at risk because of aggressiveness, as well as follow strict medical protocols to improve the wellness of the animals. Our employees' extraordinary commitment to the dogs and cats in our care is directly responsible for these results.”
The shelter encourages pet owners unable to take care of their animals to bring them to the shelter instead of abandoning them.
So far, the shelter has been able to find homes for 186 animals, an increase of 1% compared to 2018, but 120 animals were able to make it back to their owners, an increase of 7%.
“With these controlled intakes, the animals are healthier and more adoptable,” Bianchi said. “Plus, we are doing a much better job of matching lost pets with their owners before they even come to the shelter as strays.”
To help increase adoptions, the shelter is also decreasing the adoption fee for adult cats to $20. The cats will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and given updated vaccinations before they are given to their new owner.
“We are in the middle of kitten season, which means that our adult cats are overlooked because everyone wants to adopt a kitten,” Bianchi said. “We have some wonderful adult cats that are looking for a forever home and we want to level the playing field to give them a chance.”