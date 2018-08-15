PORTAGE — Organizers of a petition to install a fence between railroad tracks and a neighborhood where a boy was killed last week are taking a different tack.
They are comparing a private pool, considered a public nuisance, to railroad tracks that closely abut their mobile-home neighborhood, and arguing similar precautions should be taken to protect children from both potential dangers.
Shelby Jones said the petition at change.org/p/city-of-portage-indiana-help-create-a-safer-community has garnered more than 2,000 signatures, but apparently has not gathered any attention from CSX railroad.
The petition was posted the day after Caleb Wilson, 3, was struck and killed by an eastbound freight train on the CSX tracks just yards from his home in Woodland Village Mobile Home Park just north of U.S. 20 and west of Willowcreek Road.
Caleb's sister, Ellie, 2, was seriously injured in the incident. Her condition is unknown, as the family has requested privacy while she recovers.
The two children slipped away from their home and made their way to the tracks. As adults looked for them, according to police then, the children were struck.
Jones and others started the petition the next day, initially aimed at the railroad company to install a fence between the community and tracks. Jones said Wednesday telephone messages and emails made to the company had not been returned.
A company spokesman did not specifically answer questions about the idea of a fence last week after requests for a comment.
"We've made a bunch of calls and did a lot of research," Jones said.
They now are turning to the city to take some action, using the city's swimming pool ordinance as an example.
If the city can require residents to install fences around swimming pools because they are considered a nuisance and dangerous to children, Jones said, why can't they require a fence between railroad tracks and a neighborhood, also a nuisance and dangerous to children?
Jones said the city, in the last couple of years, tightened its own pool ordinance after the death of a child.
"It is the same situation," Jones said.
Jones said they hope to meet with city officials this week and are planning to attend the Sept. 4 City Council meeting to forward the issue.