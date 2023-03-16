VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Barb Regnitz has proposed leasing the 1860 sheriff’s residence, putting the Memorial Opera House renovation plans in jeopardy.

“We just did not want to destroy the historical significance of that,” Regnitz, R-Center, said.

The Board of Commissioners voted 2-1, with Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, opposed, on Regnitz’s request to seek two appraisals by commercial real estate agents to determine how much the lease should be. Fair market rent could be $25,000 or more, she said.

“We have the plans on the table that do include this structure,” Blaney said.

Leasing the structure would torpedo current plans to renovate the 1893 Memorial Opera House next door.

Last year, the commissioners and County Council approved a plan to make the structures more accessible and build a connector to allow accessible restrooms and meeting space between the two buildings.

Regnitz and Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs, R-North, oppose the plan. Regnitz was elected in November, replacing Jeff Good, R-Center, who supported it.

The plan for the two buildings was to shift offices from the opera house to the sheriff’s residence and use the remainder of that structure for storage space for props and other items used at the opera house.

The 1871 jail is connected to the sheriff’s residence. The Porter County Museum formerly was housed in the conjoined buildings but moved across Franklin Street into a modern structure with better wiring and climate controls and better accessibility. The upstairs of the sheriff’s residence is accessible only via a steep staircase.

The museum will retain access to the old jail for tours and interpretation, telling the stories of the old jail, its guards and the inmates housed there until a newer jail across the alley was erected in 1973.

The sheriff’s residence doesn’t have a bathroom on the first floor, but it once did, Regnitz said. It would be a simple matter of renovating that room to put the toilet and sink back in, she added.

Renovations to the sheriff’s residence would be subject to a lease abatement, meaning the cost of those projects could be deducted from the rent.

“This is just a good way for us to help maintain that building without expecting the taxpayers to subsidize that,” Regnitz said.

Blaney defended the existing plan to connect the opera house and sheriff’s house and renovate them both. Regnitz’s plan hasn’t come before the council. “We don’t have a solid plan that everybody’s rowing towards,” Blaney said.

County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said he hasn’t heard all the details of Regnitz’s plan yet.

“It would appear to me that the current leadership of the Board of Commissioners isn’t sure what it wants to do and isn’t communicating with the council,” he said. Regnitz is vice president of the Board of Commissioners.

“The majority of the council hasn’t in the past agreed to any concept like this,” he said.

The clock is ticking on determining whether to go ahead with the existing opera house renovation plan. The council allocated $5 million for the opera house project out of the county’s $33 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. All of that money has to be allocated by the 2024 deadline or be returned to the federal treasury.

“The majority of this council has approved, on a number of occasions, the restoration and the expansion of the opera house that would include that,” Rivas said. “We’ve agreed a number of times to go in a completely different direction.”

Gallery: Valparaiso Memorial Opera House Opera House plans hit high note Memorial Opera House scheduled for facelift Opera House plans hit high note Memorial Opera House scheduled for facelift Memorial Opera House scheduled for facelift Opera House plans hit high note Memorial Opera House scheduled for facelift Opera House plans hit high note Opera House plans hit high note Opera House plans hit high note Gallery