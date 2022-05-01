 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Planners OK rezoning for controversial subdivision

  • 0

VALPARAISO — By a 6-1 vote, the Porter County Plan Commission approved rezoning 80 acres in Washington Township for a 140-lot subdivision with Valparaiso water and sewer lines extended to it.

The commission’s approval of the project is a recommendation that the Board of Commissioners approves rezoning the property from rural residential to medium density single-family residential.

Attorney Todd Leeth said the Heirloom Subdivision at County Roads 325 East and 500 North will have less than two homes per acre in an area surrounded by homes that sit on an acre of land, not the population density that neighbors complained about during a public hearing at an earlier meeting.

Among the neighbors’ complaints had been that extending city utilities to the property would change the character of the neighborhood, which now relies on private wells and septic systems.

The commission didn’t open another public hearing last week, disappointing some of the neighbors who showed up at this week’s meeting. However, the commission members followed up on their complaints about drainage issues, which county Planning and Development Director Robert Thompson promised would be addressed when the developer returns for primary plant approval.

People are also reading…

County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke cast the sole vote against the rezoning request.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Porter County RDC expands role for loans

Porter County RDC expands role for loans

The Redevelopment Commission has agreed to pay the $1,000 application and closing fees for any business in unincorporated Porter County to seek funding from a COVID relief loan program.

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

Valpo architecture firm has designed landmark buildings for a half-century

An architecture firm that started in Valparaiso a half century ago has gone on to design many landmark buildings in Northwest Indiana, including the Duesenberg Welcome Center at Valparaiso University, the Regional Mental Health Center in Merrillville and Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Pavilion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts