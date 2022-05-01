Planners OK rezoning for controversial subdivision

VALPARAISO — By a 6-1 vote, the Porter County Plan Commission approved rezoning 80 acres in Washington Township for a 140-lot subdivision with Valparaiso water and sewer lines extended to it.

The commission’s approval of the project is a recommendation that the Board of Commissioners approves rezoning the property from rural residential to medium density single-family residential.

Attorney Todd Leeth said the Heirloom Subdivision at County Roads 325 East and 500 North will have less than two homes per acre in an area surrounded by homes that sit on an acre of land, not the population density that neighbors complained about during a public hearing at an earlier meeting.

Among the neighbors’ complaints had been that extending city utilities to the property would change the character of the neighborhood, which now relies on private wells and septic systems.

The commission didn’t open another public hearing last week, disappointing some of the neighbors who showed up at this week’s meeting. However, the commission members followed up on their complaints about drainage issues, which county Planning and Development Director Robert Thompson promised would be addressed when the developer returns for primary plant approval.

County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke cast the sole vote against the rezoning request.

