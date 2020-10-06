Police bond with residents during National Night Out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Free hot dogs were also served along with cold pop and bottled water.

Cindi Leeper, of Hobart, took pictures of her 2-year-old son, Noah, smiling after hugging and petting Odin, a K-9 with the department.

His handler, Officer Roger Peele, also welcomed the interaction, especially with the children.

It’s not what he usually experiences working midnights on the streets.

“I don’t get to be around a whole lot of kids in good situations, so this is great,” he said.

The Night Out typically held the first Tuesday in August was delayed nationwide this year because of COVID-19.

Social distancing and masks were part of the experience.

Sgt. Rob Maynard said the purpose of the event is more than just taking a stand against crime.

It’s about enhancing or developing bonds between police and the residents they serve by showing officers are no different from anyone else.

“We’re all part of this community. I grew up in Portage. My kids are going to school here. We’re not a separate force that just roams the city. We’re all in this together,” he said.