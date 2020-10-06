Police bond with residents during National Night Out

PORTAGE — Sam Stone, 8, of Portage, gave a thumbs-up after sitting in a police car for the very first time.
His mother, Jenni Shelton, also brought her three teenage daughters who seemed to especially like their visit with a full-blooded Labrador police dog.
The family was among a few hundred people who showed up Tuesday for the annual National Night Out event hosted by the Portage Police Department at Founders Square Park.
Shelton said her goal was teaching her children not to fear the police and show them: “They’re good guys. They’re on our side.”
Dylan Trudeau, 8, also of Portage, looked thrilled to be inside an armored police rescue vehicle.
He described the experience as like being in one of his favorite superhero cartoons.
“I haven’t seen too many things that are actually bulletproof,” he said.
Also popular was the department’s mobile SWAT Command Center with a machine gun, remote control robot, infrared cameras and other specialized equipment used in hostage and other major situations.
A mobile crime scene unit, all-terrain police vehicles and a fire department ladder truck were featured, too.
Officers casually mingled with the crowd and answered their questions as they stopped by each of the displays.
Free hot dogs were also served along with cold pop and bottled water.
Cindi Leeper, of Hobart, took pictures of her 2-year-old son, Noah, smiling after hugging and petting Odin, a K-9 with the department.
His handler, Officer Roger Peele, also welcomed the interaction, especially with the children.
It’s not what he usually experiences working midnights on the streets.
“I don’t get to be around a whole lot of kids in good situations, so this is great,” he said.
The Night Out typically held the first Tuesday in August was delayed nationwide this year because of COVID-19.
Social distancing and masks were part of the experience.
Sgt. Rob Maynard said the purpose of the event is more than just taking a stand against crime.
It’s about enhancing or developing bonds between police and the residents they serve by showing officers are no different from anyone else.
“We’re all part of this community. I grew up in Portage. My kids are going to school here. We’re not a separate force that just roams the city. We’re all in this together,” he said.
