OGDEN DUNES — A short police chase early Tuesday morning landed two men in jail and the car they allegedly stole in the Burns Waterway.
Ogden Dunes police Detective Mike Teeling said Officer Matt Emmons and Reserve Officer Nick Ayres spotted a car speeding along U.S. 12 just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
When they began the pursuit, the car turned into the Marina Shores development on U.S. 12 in Portage. The men, later identified as driver Charles Thomas, age unknown, of Carlisle, Indiana, and passenger Paul Fisher, 49, of Michigan City, fled through the parking lot and across grassy areas before stopping the car and fleeing on foot. When they left the car, it rolled into the waterway.
Police from Portage, Burns Harbor and Porter joined the pursuit. The Portage Fire Department dive team also responded.
Teeling said both men were found a short time later attempting to hide from police. Both were transported to Porter County Jail. Police found the car was reported stolen from LaPorte County.
Thomas faces charges of auto theft, unauthorized control, speeding, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene and driving while suspended. Fisher is facing charges of resisting law enforcement.
The Portage Fire Department dive team returned later in the morning to remove the car from the waterway.