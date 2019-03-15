In a two-day blitz on semi-trailer traffic stops, police found marijuana and vodka and issued a total of 101 violations.
Indiana state troopers and motor carrier inspectors stopped semis on the Indiana Toll road in Porter and LaPorte counties at the eastbound and westbound weigh scales on Interstate 94 at the 28 mile marker, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
The three-hour blitz on Wednesday targeted semis that bypassed the weigh scales and inspected 27 trucks. A total of 50 violations were issued, police said. One truck was put out of service with an equipment violation.
On Thursday, a four-hour blitz was conducted as random semis were weighed with portable scales at the eastbound and westbound rest areas along the Indiana Toll Road.
A total of 27 trucks were searched, 51 violations were issued to drivers, and three trucks were taken out of service, police said. Five drivers were also taken out of service, while nine were given citations and 13 warnings were issued.
As troopers spoke with one driver, they said they smelled the odor of marijuana in his truck. Dustin Arnold, of Georgia, was found to have a suspended license and was in possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana, police said. Arnold also also had a bottle of vodka in his truck, the news release stated.
Arnold was taken to LaPorte County Jail and was charged with possession of marijuana.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on ANNA ORTIZ daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever ANNA ORTIZ posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.