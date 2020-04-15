Police, highway substations incorporated into South Haven plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SOUTH HAVEN — A new substation for the Porter County Sheriff and Highway department is being incorporated into South Haven development plans.

“It’s coming along quickly,” county attorney Scott McClure told the county Redevelopment Commission.

“I’m very pleased that we’re getting this off the ground,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

Several changes approved Tuesday will bring the project’s cost down by nearly $36,000.

When designed, the boiler was larger than needed, Good said, and a different type of flooring will be used in the workroom.

In addition, another landscaper was chosen at less cost and a local brick supplier will be used, said Robert Thompson, director of the Department of Development & Storm Water Management.

Translucent panels on the top of the building’s roof were subtracted from the design.

Another change was to the glass in the garage doors and a few other locations to enhance security.

“I think this is a great project,” Good said. “It’s a great fit for what we’re doing up there. Hopefully, we’ll have it open by the summer and start moving into it."