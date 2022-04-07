Police seek help in finding missing teen

VALPARAISO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Julian Rebeles, of Valparaiso, was last seen by his family on March 12, Valparaiso police said in a news release. Rebeles is described as a 14-year-old, 6 foot and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they "have indicators that he has left Valparaiso; however, he may be with friends in Northwest Indiana or the Chicagoland region."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Tips also may be texted to TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Julian" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

