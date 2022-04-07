 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek help in finding missing teen

Julian Rebeles missing poster

Julian Rebeles, 14, of Valparaiso, has been missing since March 12, according to police.

 Provided by Valparaiso Police Department

VALPARAISO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Julian Rebeles, of Valparaiso, was last seen by his family on March 12, Valparaiso police said in a news release. Rebeles is described as a 14-year-old, 6 foot and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they "have indicators that he has left Valparaiso; however, he may be with friends in Northwest Indiana or the Chicagoland region." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. Tips also may be texted to TIP411 (847-411) with "Valpo" in the message field and the word "Julian" in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

