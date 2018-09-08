VALPARAISO — The 40th annual Popcorn Festival features a parade with a tasty twist: Entries must have a popcorn and/or corn theme.
The ChicagoLand Popcorn Parade, which generally draws about 100 entries, includes floats, decorated cars, bands, kids organizations, drill teams and civic organization.
Lineup for the 10 a.m. Saturday parade is at the Old Town Banquet Center at 711 Calumet Ave. The route proceeds about 3 miles down to Lincolnway, up to Campbell Street and finishes at Ben Franklin Middle School, 605 N. Campbell.