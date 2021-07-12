Popular Porter County trail closed for repairs

PORTER — A mile and a half of the Little Calumet River hiking trail was closed starting Monday to allow for the replacement of approximately 1,000 feet of boardwalk, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced.

The work is expected to take no more than 120 days.

"During this closure, hikers will still have access to the adjacent Bally/Chellberg Trails along with another 48 miles of trails located throughout Indiana Dunes National Park," park officials said. "These trails include Dune Ridge, Miller Woods, West Beach, Heron Rookery, Tolleston, Great Marsh and the Pinhook Bog Upland Trail."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.