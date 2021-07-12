 Skip to main content
Popular Porter County trail closed for repairs
Popular Porter County trail closed for repairs

Little Calumet River hiking trail

A mile and a half of the Little Calumet River hiking trail was closed starting Monday to allow for the replacement of approximately 1,000 feet of boardwalk, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced.

 Provided

PORTER — A mile and a half of the Little Calumet River hiking trail was closed starting Monday to allow for the replacement of approximately 1,000 feet of boardwalk, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced.

The work is expected to take no more than 120 days.

"During this closure, hikers will still have access to the adjacent Bally/Chellberg Trails along with another 48 miles of trails located throughout Indiana Dunes National Park," park officials said. "These trails include Dune Ridge, Miller Woods, West Beach, Heron Rookery, Tolleston, Great Marsh and the Pinhook Bog Upland Trail."

