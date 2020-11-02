Portage approves $3.35 million bond issue

PORTAGE — The city’s finances were dire at the beginning of the year, Clerk-treasurer Nina Rivas said.

“We could barely make payroll in January, let alone pay the rest of our bills in January,” City Council Vice President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said Tuesday night.

The general fund had just $11,000 at the start of the year.

The motor vehicle highway fund, used to fund road construction, had just 64 cents, Rivas said.

The council approved borrowing up to $3.35 million to address a $2.2 million budget shortfall, get a functional elevator at City Hall for up to $500,000 and clear up past-due bills.

The existing elevator takes five minutes to get between floors, Czili said.

“I know that nobody wants to use it or will use it,” Rivas said.

The city has taken steps to shore up its finances, Mayor Sue Lynch said.

“We are cutting every little corner that we can,” she said.

Her office staff has been reduced to the mayor, an assistant and a half-time staffer shared with the parks department for events.