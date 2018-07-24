PORTAGE — While most youngsters are still mastering a two-wheeled bicycle at 4, Ryder Mikels was strapping on a helmet and racing a motorcycle.
Now 6, the soon-to-be first grader at Kyle Elementary School will be competing next week in the 37th Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Quiet, except when he gets on the racecourse, Ryder simply said motocross racing on his Yamaha PW 50 is "fun."
Dad Dan said racing has become the family's go-to activity.
It all started when daughter, Madisyn, 10, began racing BMX and earned the number two rank in national standings. Son Chase, 9, and Ryder also started in BMX at the local Steelwheels track.
Chase first turned to motocross racing and qualified for the national competition in Tennessee two years ago. Ryder followed, starting on BMX and riding his first motorcycle at three-and-a-half years old. He began competing at 4.
Dan Mikels, who also rode as a youngster, said the family travels as far as California and Florida to race motocross.
Ryder qualified for the national championship by first racing in area qualifiers, then ranking among the top in his age and motorcycle class in regionals at Sunday Creek Motocross Park in Millfield, Ohio.
The championships run July 30 through Aug. 4.
There will be 42 youngsters in his age group and class racing at the same time on the Tennessee track, reaching speeds of 40 mph to 50 mph while going up and down hills and taking hairpin turns along the course. Dan Mikels said he will compete in three races with the overall points determining the champion.
"He's always been the no-fear kid," Dan said about Ryder. "At one point, he would crash on purpose and laugh."
Dan Mikels said his boys take motocross off the track as well. They play with motorcycles, have built their own courses along his home's staircase and even built their own mud courses.
It is also more than racing, said Dan, the crew's driver, chief mechanic and all-around troubleshooter.
"Most of it is the road trips, just being able to hang out together and camping," he said.