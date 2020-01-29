Portage Chamber hosts fish, outdoor show

PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 4th annual “Fish-On Portage,” a fishing and outdoor show, Feb. 22 and 23.

This year the show will be at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, in Portage and presented by the Tobacco Education & Prevention Coalition promoting its Breathe Easy Campaign.

The venue will allow all outdoor events to be showcased including hunting, fishing, snow shoeing, archery, kayaking, hiking, bird watching, and more.

The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting vendors representing these activities or other activities involving the outdoors.

The outdoor show is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 23.

DaPortable Rican will be serving breakfast and lunch cuisine. There will be door prizes, a children’s area with Petey the Perch and other activities. Seminars will run throughout the day both days.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $4 for those 7 to 18 and 6 and younger are admitted free of charge. Parking is free.

For more information on sponsorship, becoming a vendor, or attending the event, visit the Greater Portage Chamber website at: www.portageinchamber.com

