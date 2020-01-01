PORTAGE — The Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and the Portage Township YMCA are again hosting their community and business holiday party “Tidings and Tinsel.
The unique event is geared toward businesses and organizations that want to give their employees a holiday party to remember without the hassle of hosting it themselves.
In addition to businesses, the event is open to the community. It's from 6-11 p.m. Jan. 11 at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.
The $40 per person fee includes a heavy appetizer buffet from 6:30-8 p.m. and beverages the entire evening including beer and wine for those 21 and over.
There'll be a DJ and gaming tables will be open for no additional fee. Winnings will earn guests an opportunity to “purchase” raffle tickets for door prizes from 7-9 p.m. There will also be a champagne toast.
The event is limited to those 16 and over and is subject to availability. For more information on sponsorships or tickets, please contact the Portage Chamber of Commerce at info@portageinchamber.com or call 219-762-3300. Tickets are available online at https://portageinchamberin.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/3831