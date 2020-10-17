Portage considers ordinance regulating golf cart use

PORTAGE — Golf carts would become legal on city streets, but not on busy ones, under an ordinance under consideration by the City Council.
Council Vice President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said Police Chief Mike Candiano wants the ordinance so restrictions on golf cart usage can be put into place.
Golf carts would be restricted to residential streets, which are loosely identified as city roads without pavement stripes on them, Czilli said.
Owners would be able to use them only between sunrise and sunset between March 1 and Nov. 30, and only when there is less than an inch of snow.
Carts would be required to display a slow-moving vehicle sign, have suitable headlights and taillights, and a working horn.
Owners would have to pay a $25 annual fee at the police station. In exchange, they would get a sticker to display in the upper left corner of their cart and a packet of information with rules and regulations.
Owners would be required to carry $25,000 liability coverage for the golf cart.
Only licensed drivers or people 16 or older with a licensed driver at least 18 years old would be permitted.
Penalties would include a $100 fine for the first violation, $150 fine for the second and $200 fine plus a one-year revocation of the permit for a third violation.
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect Jan. 1.
Resident Martin Riley objected to the proposed ordinance.
“My opinion is golf carts belong on golf courses, not even on residential streets,” he said.
Riley is worried about drivers who ignore traffic laws.
