Portage council plans to borrow $5 million to pay past-due bills

Council President Scott Williams, D-3rd, praised Rivas for her work on trying to get the city caught up. “She has spent countless hours trying to work things out,” he said.

“We get emails from Nina at 2 a.m., so we know she’s putting in quite a lot of overtime,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.

“I think most of the community knows know we inherited a nightmare. I don’t know another way to describe it,” Williams said.

Straightening out the mess is taking “an ungodly number of hours,” he said.

“This admin is taking the step necessary to get this corrected and get the train back on the track,” Williams said.

The $5.35 million general obligation bond “is going to hopefully be a major step in solving our financial crisis that we inherited,” he said.

When Rivas took office in January, the city had just over $11,000 in the general fund and about $500,000 in obligations.