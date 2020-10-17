Portage council plans to borrow $5 million to pay past-due bills

PORTAGE — The City Council is planning to borrow up to $5.35 million to get caught up on past-due bills, finish projects and help with cash flow.
Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas, who took office in January, said the city has been hit with a series of “surprise bills” from previous years.
“We’re working on bank reconcilements going back to 2017,” she told the City Council last week. “I’ve been working with the State Board of Accounts to clean up an erroneous equipment lease fund that’s got $1 million in it that’s not really there.”
Among the most recent surprise bills is $38,000 to help support the Porter County Animal Shelter, in arrears, with no appropriation to pay it.
That’s not all.
“I’ve been working with a delinquent tax bill stemming from the purchase of Dombey Lake. That’s almost $56,000,” Rivas said.
“I got a friendly letter from the IRS, a $63,000 bill from 2018,” for filing form 1095C late, she said.
“If you take those into account with the additional surprise bills we got earlier this spring — those total $339,000 — we’re up to $496,796.62 in surprise bills,” Rivas said.
“To clarify, the IRS bill is the debt that keeps on giving” from prior years, City Council attorney Dan Whitten said. “We’re still working on that, but frankly they were so late, it makes it harder.”
Council President Scott Williams, D-3rd, praised Rivas for her work on trying to get the city caught up. “She has spent countless hours trying to work things out,” he said.
“We get emails from Nina at 2 a.m., so we know she’s putting in quite a lot of overtime,” Mayor Sue Lynch said.
“I think most of the community knows know we inherited a nightmare. I don’t know another way to describe it,” Williams said.
Straightening out the mess is taking “an ungodly number of hours,” he said.
“This admin is taking the step necessary to get this corrected and get the train back on the track,” Williams said.
The $5.35 million general obligation bond “is going to hopefully be a major step in solving our financial crisis that we inherited,” he said.
When Rivas took office in January, the city had just over $11,000 in the general fund and about $500,000 in obligations.
The city had to borrow money through a tax anticipation warrant, the government equivalent of a payday loan, to keep afloat until tax revenues came. Until that loan went through at the end of January, the city only had enough cash on hand to make payroll, Rivas said.
“We got put in a place where the Board of Works last year was approving claims, and we had no money to pay these claims,” Council Vice President Collin Czilli, D-5th, said. The Board of Works and other boards now go through bills carefully before authorizing payment.
“They’re not paying unbudgeted claims any longer,” he said, including $1 million claims for road projects that are $400,000 over budget.
The bond will pay off the surprise bills, fix the City Hall elevator that hasn’t worked for several years and address some other financial problems for the city.
The current year’s budget is tight, too.
Rivas said the Department of Local Government Finance cut $2.2 million from the 2020 budget approved by the City Council last year because there wasn’t going to be enough revenue to cover the planned spending.
“I spoke to one municipal adviser, and they couldn’t even believe they approved it,” Rivas said.
In the past, the city budget didn’t cover all of the expected purchases, Lynch said.
“We need to stop doing that. It’s time to manage our budget properly.”
The council is expected to approve the 2020 budget at it special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Park.
Alfredo Arredondo Jr.
Alyssa Sibert-Gillett
Anthony Antwon Brown
Armando Gomez
Blake Read
Carolann Jeffords
Chad Joseph Duvall
Christopher Handing, Jr.
Daitwan Jones
Emilio Sweeney
Gregg Michaels
Issac Mosqueda
Jack Michael Cochran
Jacob Allen Keen
Jada Green
James Philip Polarek
James Stewart
Jennifer Crisman
Jesse Vicente Mendoza
Joaquin Cortez-Perez
Joel Hernandez
Jordan Nicole Guy
Justin Eugene Brookover
Keith William Koch
Kelly Marie Florian
Kimberly Pilarski
Kyrin Dameron
Michael McCullough, Jr.
Neil Daniel Gresser Jr.
Pamela Donnelly
Praevyon Sean Carter
Robert William Striker
Scott Rastovic
Timothy Purser
Tyler Espinoza
Zachary Zampini
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!