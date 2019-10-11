PORTAGE — A car crash this morning in front of the Portage Police Department was "avoidable," according to Portage Police Chief Troy Williams, and is an important reminder to pay attention to road conditions this fall and winter.
Williams said a 17-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue while driving too fast for the road conditions. The rainy weather in Portage this morning was coupled with temperatures in the mid 50's.
The young driver lost control on the wet road and spun into the westbound lane, colliding with another vehicle driven by an adult driver.
The teen driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to Williams. Injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and both drivers were transported to area hospitals.
Williams said the information is intended as a public service announcement, especially for younger and newer drivers.
"I ask parents (and) guardians to please have a conversation with your children about safe driving habits and to understand road conditions, speed and overall driving experience," Williams said. "We are fortunate it was not worse."