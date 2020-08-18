Portage diversity committee criticized for prioritizing police funding

PORTAGE — The mayor's diversity committee is not scheduled to present an update on its work until next month, but has already run afoul of Porter County Black Lives Matter over a goal to increase pay and resources to the local police department.
"Our movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, speaks the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to highlight the violence that our black and brown sisters and brothers experience on a daily basis at the hands of the police. Yet, when the Portage Inclusion, Diversity and Equity through Action committee speaks their names they talk of increasing funding for the Portage Police Department," the group said in a prepared statement that came in response to an update on the diversity committee posted Sunday by the city on social media.
"The statement that Portage Police are underfunded and under resourced is a false narrative — one just has to look at the arsenal that was on display at our peaceful Black Lives Matter march," the group said of the June 1 demonstration.
The group challenged the claim that the local police department does not receive more applicants because of its low pay.
"The reality is that people of color do not apply to be a Portage police officer because they know they will not get hired," BLM said. "People of color do not apply to be a Portage police officer because we are keenly aware of the culture of racism inside the Portage police department. If the Portage I.D.E.A. wants to reform our police they need to first change that culture."
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who appointed the 13-member committee, called for everyone to slow down.
"I hear what they are saying, but they have to give us time," she said. "It's not just police pay."
The call for more police pay is a "minuscule" part of the group's aim, Lynch said. A bigger effort is underway to comb through police policies to make sure they are fair to all and to suggest updates if needed.
"There's just a lot of talk about a lot of things," she said.
The police department was not immediately available Tuesday for comment.
The diversity committee has been meeting since June and is scheduled to give an update on its progress during the Sept. 1 city council meeting, according to Sunday's social media post on the city's Facebook page.
"Their goal is to promote inclusion and diversity within the city; to make Portage a more welcoming community and to provide initiatives through which all people can reach their full potential," according to the post.
The committee began its work by meeting with police department officials to discuss several issues, "including low pay, the lack of training and resources and a need to better promote the department to the community and the Region to attract future police officers."
Shaunna Finley, a member of the Portage Township School Board and the city's Board of Works, is quoted in the post as saying it was "eye opening that Portage police starting salary is $39,000, near the bottom of the pay level for Region departments."
"Finley said the committee wants to work with all city departments in coming months to see what they need, what obstacles they face and what is needed to get more minorities involved in the city's committees, boards and commissions," the post reads.
A recent survey done by The Times of 26 area law enforcement agencies regarding diversity found that Hispanics, and blacks to a lesser degree, are underrepresented on the Portage Police Department in comparison to the city’s population. Nearly 91% of the department is white, whereas nearly 30% of the city’s population is black or Hispanic.
Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard said at the time that while his department does not entirely match the community, the force does have representation from each major demographic group and would welcome a more diverse force.
The department has not traditionally recruited officers, but now finds itself with far less applicants than in the past, Maynard said.
“With that being said, we are looking at increasing our recruitment efforts and that will certainly entail targeting minority applicants. I’ve read some professional articles that say a lot of minorities are hesitant to enter into a law enforcement career due to pressure from family and friends not to, especially when higher-paying, lower-risk jobs are readily available for those who have the qualifications we are looking for,” Maynard said.
Porter County Black Lives Matter called on the Portage diversity committee "to remove the barriers to the hiring of minorities in our city, not just within the Portage Police department but in all city departments."
