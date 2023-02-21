PORTAGE — The City of Portage's Portage Event Partnership committee has scheduled a year of festivals and events, inviting residents and visitors to participate in the celebration.

The Portage Event Partnership committee is partnering with American Legion Post 260 to co-host the annual Memorial Day service at noon, Monday, May 29 at Founders Square.

The annual ceremony will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in service to our country. The event will feature speakers, laying of the wreath, taps and a 21-gun salute.

The city's Independence Day celebration will kick off at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1 with a parade beginning at Vivian Street and Central Avenue, traveling west to Willowcreek Road and south to Sunrise Avenue. The Independence Day parade will feature bands, floats and other entries representing the city. The theme for this Independence Day is "All-American Holiday."

The Independence Day parade will be followed by the Independence Day Festival, which begins at 5 p.m. at Founders Square.

The Festival will feature presentation of parade awards, a doughnut eating contest sponsored by Family Express, food trucks, vendors, music by the Crawpuppies and fireworks beginning at dusk.

On Oct. 14, the Portage Event Partnership committee will host its third annual Light Up the Gourds! illuminated pumpkin trail at Imagination Glen.

The growing free event features hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins by individuals, organizations and businesses. Light Up the Gourds! will be held from 5-6 p.m. for seniors and those with sensory issues only and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for the general public. Food trucks will be available.

Prior to Light Up the Gourds!, the committee will host a Community Carving Night from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Imagination Glen West Shelter. PEP will provide the pumpkins and residents are invited to bring their creativity and carving tools for a night of fun and pumpkin carving. The pumpkins will be placed along the illuminated trail.

The Portage Event Partnership committee, partnering with the Portage Kiwanis, will also host Mistletoe on Main, the City's Celebration of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 2

The Portage Kiwanis is organizing the Santa's Parade of Toys to benefit Toys for Tots beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Portage Event Partnership committee will host the lighting of the Christmas tree following the parade at Founders Plaza, adjacent to the Portage Police Station. Entertainment, treats and a small market are planned for the event.

Residents, organizations and businesses are invited to become involved in the Portage Event Partnership committee this year as the committee works to expand and grow the events. The Portage Event Partnership committee meets at 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the downstairs conference room at City Hall, 6070 Central Ave.

For more information, contact Norma Laboy, Executive Administrative Assistant for the office of the mayor, at 219-764-5741 or nlaboy@portage-in.com.

