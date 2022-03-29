Portage gathers for prayer vigil in support of Ukraine

PORTAGE — A pastor who had just returned from Poland told of shedding a lot of tears during his first week on the border with Ukraine.

Pastor John Lowe, of New Life Church in Warsaw, Indiana, had traveled to Warsaw, Poland, to do what he could to aid refugees from Ukraine.

“I spent two weeks on the border,” he said during a prayer vigil held Monday night at City Point Church. Pastors from across Portage led prayers at the service.

Lowe said he spent his time there helping people get food and shelter. On the border, he also was making sure people weren’t separated from their families by human traffickers. “The enemy also takes advantage of anything and everything as well,” he said.

“I think of myself as a tough guy, but I spent a lot of time crying that first week” as Lowe held people seeking refuge, he said.

Lowe offered encouragement to prayer warriors.

“Folks, when we stand together, miracles happen,” he said. “You and I make the difference when we give and when we love and when we pray."

A week ago Saturday, Lowe received a phone call asking him to help free a pastor and his wife being detained and interrogated by Russians. Through his congressman’s office, Lowe got an emergency phone number for the American embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Nine days later on Sunday, the pastor was finally released.

“He was arrested simply because he was a Christian pastor who was pro-Ukraine,” Lowe said.

“Ukraine and Poland are the two most religious countries in all of Europe. They’re jewels of Christianity,” he said.

When refugees flee their homeland, it’s because “people are destroying everything you’ve ever known,” he said. Anger is a natural reaction in that circumstance.

“I was getting pretty fed up,” he said. But then he remembered the verse, “Vengeance is mine, says the Lord.” Jesus taught the importance of loving enemies, he added.

“I’ll choose neighborly love over predatorial hate,” he said.

“My faith isn’t shaken, but my patience and kindness are,” he said.

City Point Church Pastor Mike Hendon was heartened by the turnout Monday night.

“We didn’t come to pontificate. We came to pray,” he said.

“The pastors meet here in this city every Thursday to pray over the city,” he said. Along with Mayor Sue Lynch, the pastors planned Monday night’s prayer vigil. “I believe very strongly in the power of prayer. It’s worked for me,” she said.

“If you’ve been anywhere but a cave, you’ve seen the pictures. You know what’s going on,” Hendon said. "Refugees are leaving family members and homes, not knowing if they’ll ever see them again."

“We feel sad. We feel emotional. Our hearts are very heavy with what’s happening,” Lynch said.

Dima Sergiyenko left Ukraine in 1996 at age 5, just five years after Ukraine achieved independence. He’s now a Hoosier.

His family succeeded in getting his grandmother here from Ukraine in December.

“Our (nation’s) history dates back over 1,000 years, to the ninth century,” when Kyiv was founded, Sergiyenko said.

“In just the first four weeks of the war, entire cities have been wiped off of the map,” he said.

Close to 4 million people have fled the country. “Over 10 million Ukrainians are now internally displaced,” Sergiyenko said. That’s 1 in 4 Ukrainians.

“The Ukrainian people are resilient. The Ukrainian people are fighters,” he said. Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to take Kyiv in 48 hours but has yet to do so. Retired grandmothers are picking up guns to defend their country. Thousands of Ukrainians have lined up to protect nuclear power plants from Russian troops.

“This is international terrorism, and we are all being held hostage today” by Russia’s invasion, he said. “We have been blown away by the support the world has shown us.”

Pastor Emeritus Jerry Martin, of Central Avenue Church of God, led prayers for the 30 nations that are members of NATO.

“I don’t know who the leaders of those nations are. I don’t know their political structure, but our Father in heaven does,” he said.

“We pray, Lord, that you keep them on guard as they have established NATO for that purpose,” that what happened in World War II will not happen again, Martin said. “Let the nations become united, in this regard, Lord, to help the refugees of Ukraine.”

Hendon urged continued support for the people of Ukraine.

“This is not going to be fixed in a week or two weeks. This is going to be an ongoing need,” he said.

“This is when we shine our brightest as a nation,” Hendon added, helping people around world despite political, philosophical or religious differences.

