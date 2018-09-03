PORTAGE — A 2016 Portage High School graduate will be featured in a documentary airing this week and exploring the "most in-demand" career opportunities in the state.
Dengke Wang, 19, an engineering student at Purdue University, is one of three students featured in "State of Change," which is scheduled to air at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on WYIN Channel 56. The one-hour documentary will also stream online at stateofchangefilm.com.
"State of Change" follows three Hoosier students on a road trip across the state as they explore career options, according to a news release from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
The documentary follows Wang, Shannon Neweth of Beach Grove and Jaedyn Zavala of Kokomo, as they interview professionals in several industries, including IT, advanced manufacturing and agriculture.
The documentary closely aligns with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Jobs initiative, which aims to help Hoosiers secure jobs in the state’s high-demand, high-priority industries, according to the release.
"The documentary is a powerful representation of the dynamic range of job opportunities right here in Indiana," Holcomb said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this national initiative and show our students that they can find a meaningful, in-demand career in the Hoosier state and we’ll help make sure they get the skills and experiences they need to secure that career."
"State of Change" was developed in partnership with Roadtrip Nation, a national career exploration organization. In addition to the documentary, the initiative features career-themed classroom resources for local schools and a free, online "Share Your Road" platform to encourage Indiana employees to share their personal and professional journeys.
Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, "State of Change" was made possible with additional support from Strada Education Network, First Source Bank, the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Professionals interviewed during the roadtrip were Lindsay Siovaila of Salesforce in Indianapolis, Polina Feldman of Recovery Force in Fishers, Brian Scott of The Farmer’s Life in Delphi, Santiago Jaramillo of Emplify in Fishers, Joshua Cowan of GE Aviation in Lafayette, Dr. David Uhr of DOW AgroSciences in Mount Vernon and Hallie Brinkerhuff of Zimmer Biomet in Warsaw.
To learn more about "State of Change," visit roadtripnation.com/roadtrip/indiana