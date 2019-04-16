PORTAGE — The city's police department will share its knowledge and engage with residents in…

Countryside Historical Festival

The Portage Community Historical Society will host 26th annual summer festival from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22 in Countryside Park.

The festivities include tours of the Traeger House and museum, a kids fishing derby where prizes are awarded for categories including largest fish, a raffle and silent auction, kids games and activities such as ring toss and bean bag throws, live entertainment, craft demonstrations, and a watermelon eating contest. In the past, the Winamac Old Auto Club in Merrillville has displayed antique automobiles, and there have been carnival rides for kids.

“The cost is free except for food such as hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks,” says Joe Mollick, historical society member and husband of Lois Mollick. “Vendors and crafters will have wares to sell.”

“It’s a great way for the community to get together,” says historical society President Valeria Roach. “It’s our most popular event.”

Besides the annual festival, the Alton Goin Museum is also hosting a Ladies’ Tea from 1-4 p.m. May 4. Cost is $10.

If you go

What: Annual Countryside Historical Festival

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22

Where: Countryside Park and Alton Goin Museum, 5250 U.S. Hwy. 6, Portage

Cost: Free

FYI: 219-762-8349 (during museum hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays); 219-762-1675 (Portage Parks and Recreation Department)