PORTAGE — The Portage High School parade will go on as planned Thursday, Sept. 27, following its traditional route along Central Avenue.
With little discussion, the Board of Works, during a special meeting Tuesday morning, approved the parade.
Mayor James Snyder asked Police Chief Troy Williams if everything was in order for the parade's approval. Williams told him "yes."
The parade became an issue last week when its approval was brought before the board and Snyder tabled the request, saying at the time the school's application had not been turned in on time and he had not had time to consult with his police department on safety and logistical issues.
That sparked controversy as some looked at the inaction as the latest round in the city's dispute with Portage Township Schools over school security issues.
Snyder denied that was the reason, insisting he was concerned with student safety.
School officials called Snyder's move "vindictive" and said there would be a parade, it would be just a matter of where.
Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the district followed the same protocol for requesting the parade it had followed for years. Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham agreed, saying the city had never asked the schools to fill out an application in prior years.
Portage Police Department school resource officers were removed from Portage schools earlier this month after a months-long battle between the two sides. Porter County Sheriff's department officers and officers from other departments now are working on a part-time rotational basis to provide services to the schools.
At Tuesday's special meeting, a school resource officer with the sheriff's department attended as well as Alaniz and an assistant principal from the high school and members of the Portage police administration.
"This was always going to be approved," Williams said. "With the change over, there was some confusion. The mayor wanted to make sure everything would go off as usual."
Williams said Portage Police Reserves will provide security for the parade, and he and his department are "fully supporting" the school district.