Portage Kiwanis Club kicks off Letters from Santa

PORTAGE — Looking for a special way for Santa to communicate with a special child or grandchild this holiday season?

The Kiwanis Club of Portage has kicked off its Letters from Santa program and will accept registration for the program through Dec. 10.

The Letters from Santa program is a fundraising program for the Kiwanis Club of Portage, where children receive a special, customized letter from Santa in the mail for Christmas.

Parents, grandparents or other adults may complete a registration form with a little family and/or pet information, the child’s wish list and any other details they would like to share. A customized letter will be written and sent to the designated child or children.

Cost for the program is $6 per letter and registrations must be received by Dec. 10 to guarantee the child receives their very own letter from Santa in time for Christmas.

Registration applications can be found on Kiwanis’ Facebook page at facebook.com/PortageK/ and at several locations throughout the community.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. Proceeds from this fundraiser support the mission and programs of the Kiwanis Club of Portage in making a positive impact in the lives of our community’s children and families.

