Portage Lakefront Park reopened following erosion-control work
Portage Lakefront Park reopened following erosion-control work

Portage, National Park Service pay $100K to expand breakwall

Portage and Indiana Dunes National Park are spending about $100,000 on armor stone to protect the building at Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk. It is the national park's most popular site, Indiana Dunes Natonal Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said.

 Doug Ross, The Times

PORTAGE — The Portage Lakefront Park and Riverwalk has been reopened in time for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Indiana Dunes National Park has announced.

The area had been closed to allow for the installation of more than 1,000 tons of boulders to further protect the area from erosion and assure safer access to the shoreline.

"This collaboration with our partners at the city of Portage will build resiliency into this site to protect this important public resource as lake levels rise and fall," Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said.

"The city of Portage stepped up as they always have," he said. "We are ready for Memorial Day and the summer."

The Portage Lakefront site is jointly managed by the city and the National Park Service and features a beach, pavilion, upland trail and breakwater, the park said.

The site offers a non-lifeguarded beach, fishing, hiking and picnicking. A food vendor, The Trail Stop, is open on weekends as well as some evenings.

The riverwalk portion of the site is still temporarily closed due to damage from high water, the park said.

More information on the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk site or on Indiana Dunes National Park is available at 219-395-1882 or by visiting www.nps.gov/indu.

