Portage man opening concessions stand at Lakefront Park and Riverwalk

PORTAGE — Nick Shultz knew for a long time food was going to be part of his life.
His dad, Stephe, ran Shultz Concessions, a catering business for years. Nick Shultz took over the family business last year and is expanding from catering to concessions.
"It is just what I grew up with. My dad has been catering since I was 3 or 4 years old. Dad was the go-to pig guy for the family. I've always enjoyed working with food," Shultz said.
Prior to securing the contract for concessions at the park, Shultz said they operated at flea markets, race tracks, the Popcorn Festival, other festivals and provided on-site pig roasts for events and parties.
Shultz is opening Piggin' Out on the Lake this month at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. He's holding a grand opening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 and will open for regular hours on May 18. Those will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays with the possibility of opening other days of the week depending on the weather.
The grand opening will feature local musician Allen Wronko and an all-you-can eat sampling of food for $10 per person.
Shultz said the stand will feature lots of hamburgers, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and Italian beef, among other items that are easy for park visitors to pick up and eat as they watch Lake Michigan or walk along one of the park's trails.
Shultz, who's full-time job is just across the Burns Waterway at U.S. Steel's Midwest plant, said he looked at having a permanent spot as an opportunity to grow the business and increase its visibility by operating from the country's newest national park.
Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront is part of the Indiana Dunes National Park and operated by the Portage Parks Department. The park is located north of U.S. 12, just west of Ind. 249.