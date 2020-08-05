Portage man rightly guessed former girlfriend was stealing his vehicle, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A local man was correct in his hunch that a former girlfriend was responsible for stealing his vehicle Tuesday night from the driveway of his home in the 5300 block of Stagecoach Road, according to Portage police.

Police said they arrested Amber Ford, 37, of Merrillville, who faces felony counts of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of false informing.

Also arrested was 26-year-old Nathan Workman, of Portage Township, on felony counts of assisting a criminal and possession of methamphetamine, police said.

The alleged victim said he was preparing to go to sleep Tuesday night when he heard his 2019 Ford Escape start up in his driveway and then drive away, Portage police said.

The man said he left the keys in the center console of the vehicle and the only person who would know that is Ford, with whom he was once involved in relationship, according to the incident report.

Ford, who was "freaking out" and ditched the SUV after realizing it contained a GPS device and could be tracked, reportedly told police she drove by, but never entered the man's property or the vehicle in question.