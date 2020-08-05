Portage man rightly guessed former girlfriend was stealing his vehicle, police say

PORTAGE — A local man was correct in his hunch that a former girlfriend was responsible for stealing his vehicle Tuesday night from the driveway of his home in the 5300 block of Stagecoach Road, according to Portage police.
Police said they arrested Amber Ford, 37, of Merrillville, who faces felony counts of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of false informing.
Also arrested was 26-year-old Nathan Workman, of Portage Township, on felony counts of assisting a criminal and possession of methamphetamine, police said.
The alleged victim said he was preparing to go to sleep Tuesday night when he heard his 2019 Ford Escape start up in his driveway and then drive away, Portage police said.
The man said he left the keys in the center console of the vehicle and the only person who would know that is Ford, with whom he was once involved in relationship, according to the incident report.
Ford, who was "freaking out" and ditched the SUV after realizing it contained a GPS device and could be tracked, reportedly told police she drove by, but never entered the man's property or the vehicle in question.
Workman said he was a passenger in Ford's vehicle when she announced she was going to steal a car, police said. Workman said he and another male passenger began to "freak out" as Ford parked her vehicle, walked over to the Ford Escape and began driving away.
Ford had to return to her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee to provide Workman the key fob needed to follow her, police said. After a short distance, Ford abandoned the SUV and attempted to flee the area in her Jeep.
The group's vehicle was stopped by police in the nearby South Shore train station parking lot near the entrance of Ogden Dunes, police said.
Police said they discovered an Xbox controller case in the Jeep containing several items, including two debit cards reportedly found near an area hotel and a baggie containing a white rocky substance later identified as methamphetamine, police said. No one claimed ownership of the case and both Ford and Workman were charged with possessing the illegal drug.
