Portage man walks to D.C. for cancer cause

PORTAGE — Just as the fight against cancer continues, Antonio Gutierrez continues to walk to raise funds and awareness.
With an escort from Mayor John Cannon, Gutierrez, 42, began his third annual walk to Washington, D.C. Friday from Founders Square Park.
The mayor walked the first mile with Gutierrez, who then plans the rest of the nearly 700 miles solo. Walking 10-12 hours a day, Gutierrez plans to reach the nation’s capital by Sept. 3.
“I’m not giving up,” Gutierrez said. “I’m going to continue doing what I can for this city and the First Congressional District.”
Gutierrez’ route took him to LaCrosse, where he planned to catch the American Outback Trail to New Jersey before heading on to Washington.
Wearing an American Cancer Society T-shirt that read “Dream Big, Hope Big,” Gutierrez hopes impact federal lawmakers, including U.S.Rep Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
Gutierrez will be discussing two pending pieces of legislation. One, House Resolution 647, is the Palliative Care and Hospice Training and Education Act. The other is HR 1570, Removal of Barriers from Colorectal Surgery.
Gutierrez hopes to continue the work he did for ACA as lead lobbyist for the past eight years. He noted, “I want to advocate for the residents of the First District.”
Gutierrez has already raised several hundred dollars this year for cancer research. Among the top fundraisers for ACA four years running, Gutierrez said he raised about $20,000 during his first two walks to Washington.
Those funds are still needed. For 2018, the ACA projected new cases of the four major cancers for 856,370 males and 878,980 females. Those cancers include colorectal, lung, prostate and breast.
Armed with sturdy walking boots, water bottles, and sleeping gear, Gutierrez plans to bed at area hotels. If none is nearby, “I have my pitched tent,” he noted.
Gutierrez said no immediate family members have had cancer.
“You’re one of the lucky ones,” Cannon commented.
Gutierrez noted, “I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do. We gotta make a difference while we’re here.”
The Portage man is putting his life, job and campaigning on hold for the next several weeks. He is a candidate for the Portage Third District City Council seat.
Gutierrez said the toughest part of the walk is the first few days, especially blisters. Bringing a first aid kit, he projected, “After the third and fourth days, it gets better and works itself out.”
The mayor praised Gutierrez for his one-man effort.
“We have citizens who really show their Portage pride,” Cannon said. “He’s someone who really cares and is dedicated to a cause.”
Also seeing Gutierrez off was his mother, Edna L. Benedict, who’ll be calling him daily.
“I have a lot of confidence in him, but I’ll be praying God to bless him and keep him safe. I know God is walking with him,” Benedict said. “I’m very proud of my son.”